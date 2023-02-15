Maryland hires Kevin Sumlin as co-offensive coordinator

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland has hired former Arizona and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin as a co-offensive coordinator.
Sumlin comes to Maryland after spending a year as coach and general manager of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.
“Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our staff and I couldn’t be more thrilled that he’s joining our program,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. “My relationship with Kevin goes back over 25 years. He has a tremendous football mind, along with a proven track record of developing players and winning at the highest levels.”
Dan Enos, Maryland’s previous offensive coordinator, was hired for the same job at Arkansas this offseason.
___
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25