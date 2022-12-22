Maryland hosts Dasher and Saint Peter's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-5, 1-2 MAAC) at Maryland Terrapins (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -22.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces the Maryland Terrapins after Isiah Dasher scored 29 points in Saint Peter’s 63-56 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Terrapins are 5-1 in home games. Maryland has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Peacocks are 1-4 in road games. Saint Peter’s is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Latrell Reid is averaging seven points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Peacocks. Dasher is averaging 13.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

