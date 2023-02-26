Maryland hosts No. 21 Northwestern following Buie's 35-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern Wildcats (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -6; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Northwestern visits the Maryland Terrapins after Boo Buie scored 35 points in Northwestern’s 66-62 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Terrapins are 15-1 in home games. Maryland has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 11-6 in conference matchups. Northwestern averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Terrapins. Hakim Hart is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Buie is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

