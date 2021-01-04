Maryland’s offense eventually cooled, but Maryland spent much of the night up by double digits.

Sophomores Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller led Maryland with 20 points apiece. Owusu had five rebounds and five assists while Miller added six rebounds. Miller scored 18 of her points after intermission. Chloe Bibby finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

Grace Berger carried Indiana (5-3, 3-1) with a game-high 26 points and seven assists before fouling out. MacKenzie Holmes chipped in 18 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Maryland’s quick early burst forced Indiana Coach Teri Moren into a timeout just 1:47 into the game. Katie Benzan opened the game with back-to-back three-pointers. The timeout didn’t help matters much. Owusu scored eight in the quarter and Maryland led, 23-9, after 10 minutes.

The lead hovered around 15 before Indiana finally found some life and went on a 12-4 run to cut the margin to 36-29. Owusu then hit a corner three and a pair of free throws from Mimi Collins sent Maryland into halftime with a 41-29 cushion.

The Hoosiers opened the second half with a 12-2 run to cut the lead to two. Indiana was determined to outwork Maryland in the paint in second half, a directive that reaped dividends — Indiana had 16 offensive rebounds, regularly extending possessions. The Hoosiers finished with 18 more shots but shot just 44.9 percent from the floor.

The Terps shot 53.3 percent and 44.4 percent from behind the arc.

Maryland responded to the Hoosiers’ burst by closing the third quarter on a 18-7 run in which Owusu either scored or assisted on the last four baskets of the quarter. The highlight of the game came when she crossed over Indiana’s Jaelynn Penn, leaving the defender crumpled to the ground as Owusu made a pull-up jumper to beat the buzzer. Penn had to be helped off the court by two trainers with an apparent ankle injury.