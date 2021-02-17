WINLESS WHEN: The Terrapins are 0-6 when they allow at least 73 points and 12-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 73. The Cornhuskers are 0-8 when allowing 75 or more points and 5-5 on the season, otherwise.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cornhuskers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Terps. Maryland has 36 assists on 72 field goals (50 percent) across its past three outings while Nebraska has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska is ranked first in the Big Ten with an average of 72.4 possessions per game.
