Maryland losing top scorers Owusu, Reese to transfer portal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland is losing Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu — the team’s top two scorers this past season — to the transfer portal. Owusu announced her intention to enter the portal Tuesday on social media. A team spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday night that Reese had entered the portal as well.

The departures shake up the Maryland roster after the Terrapins reached the Sweet 16 this year. The Terps were limited by injuries after entering the season ranked No. 4 in the nation.

“We wish these student-athletes all the best as they continue their basketball careers and education elsewhere,” coach Brenda Frese said in a statement. “Every team has been impacted by the transfer portal on both ends of it. Maryland basketball is bigger than any one lineup or person. Our staff is committed to bringing the best student-athletes to Maryland.”

The 6-foot-3 Reese, who is from Baltimore, was a highly touted recruit in 2020 and averaged 10 points a game as a freshman. She improved that to 17.8 this past season.

Owusu, a 6-foot guard, just finished her junior season with the Terrapins, She averaged 14.3 points per game after leading the team in scoring the previous season.

“I have never started anything that I haven’t finished, and finishing was the plan when I decided to come to College Park. My goal was to have a great career here and to win a national championship alongside an amazing team,” Owusu said on social media.

“I could picture my jersey hanging in the rafters at Xfinity Center. Unfortunately, events that have transpired on and off the court this year have led me to make the very difficult but necessary decision to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere.”

Owusu is from Woodbridge, Virginia.

“I want to thank the University of Maryland, my teammates, and Terp Nation for accepting me and supporting me for the past three seasons,” she said. “I ask that you please respect my privacy and pray for me and my family as I place my name in the transfer portal.”

