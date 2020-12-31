Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, a freshman center and former DeMatha standout, led the Wolverines with 26 points and 11 rebounds, regularly exploiting Maryland’s frontcourt.

Sophomore forward Donta Scott has lately emerged as Maryland’s best player, and his strong run of form continued with 19 points. Scott hit all five of his attempts from three-point range and has reached double figures in eight consecutive games. Junior guard Eric Ayala also had a strong outing with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

The Terps’ brief second-half lead was answered with a 10-0 run by the Wolverines. After a couple baskets for Maryland, Michigan generated another offensive burst. After Franz Wagner dunked in transition off a turnover by Aaron Wiggins, Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon called a timeout with his team trailing by 10. But the Terps still couldn’t stop Michigan, which had scored 13 straight points before Wiggins’s jumper ended Maryland’s scoreless stretch.

Late in the first half, Maryland senior Darryl Morsell was elbowed in the face, and he could not play the rest of the game. He had his face in his hands and a towel over his head at times during the final minutes before halftime. Morsell returned to the bench wearing sweats during the second half. The absence of Morsell, perhaps the team’s strongest defender, was especially acute in the second half.

Maryland started the game shooting 9 of 11 from three-point range, with Scott hitting all four of his attempts, but the Terps had trouble scoring in the paint. Five Michigan players registered blocks in the first half, while the Terps only made 4 of 11 layups and 1 of 2 dunks. Meanwhile, Michigan shot 58.3 percent and scored 15 points from the foul line on 16 attempts.

The Terps never led in the first half but entered intermission trailing just 46-44 after Scott’s three-pointer six seconds before the buzzer.

In addition to Dickinson’s strong performance, three other Wolverines finished in double figures — Wagner (19 points), along with fellow guards Mike Smith (16 points) and Eli Brooks (10 points).

Dickinson told reporters this week that he felt “a little disrespected” by Maryland during the recruiting process. During the first half, Dickinson stared at the Maryland bench after scoring, which once led to a commotion that prompted both benches to pick up a technical foul. When he again looked at the bench after scoring, Dickinson was called for the technical. The first half featured four technical fouls, with Turgeon also called for one about six minutes before the break.

Turgeon has said that he’s still trying to figure out the best way to play this group of players. He has tinkered with the starting lineup multiple times throughout the season. In the past two conference games, Maryland has leaned on a small lineup without a center in critical moments. That group — with Scott, Morsell and Jairus Hamilton shuffling in the two frontcourt positions — has played well together, despite a significant size disadvantage in the paint.

Maryland forward Galin Smith started against Michigan, but he picked up two fouls in the opening two minutes of the game. Center Chol Marial substituted into the game, playing five minutes before Turgeon reverted to a small lineup. That group helps Maryland get its best players on the court together, but it presents a defensive challenge in the post.

Smith and Marial combined to play 11 minutes in the second half.

The last time Maryland and Michigan met, the Terps’ win over the Wolverines ended with them cutting down the nets at Xfinity Center as they celebrated a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Less than a week later, sports halted because of the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA tournament was canceled.

Both teams have vastly changed since that meeting, with each squad losing its top two scorers from last season. But Michigan reloaded with the best freshman class in the conference, highlighted by Dickinson, who was clearly motivated in his return to the area.

Earlier this month, Maryland faced its first major-conference opponent of the season and suffered a disappointing, blowout loss. Since then, Turgeon and the players have showed progress, climbing back against Purdue but ultimately falling short and then toppling No. 6 Wisconsin, the highest ranked team in the conference, this week.