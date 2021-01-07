The No. 12 Terrapins, the highest scoring team in the nation, had six players in double figures and took a 15-point lead into halftime. The No. 23 Spartans rallied, trimming their deficit to three late in the fourth quarter, but Maryland’s free throw shooting gave it the necessary breathing room in the final minute.

The Terps (8-1, 4-0) have won seven straight after a loss to Missouri State in the second game of the season. The Spartans fell to 8-1, 3-1.

“This group is really resilient and has a really tough mind-set,” Coach Brenda Frese said. “These are not easy wins against, coming off back-to-back games with Indiana and coming on the road to beat a great team in Michigan State.”

Ashley Owusu scored 20 points, 10 of which came from the free throw line. The sophomore guard also had 10 rebounds and six assists. Chloe Bibby finished with 20 points, with nine coming at the line. Point guard Katie Benzan totaled 19 points and six rebounds. The trio combined to go 25 of 27 from the line.

Maryland had an uncharacteristic day shooting — just 41.5 percent from the field — but made that up by going 33 for 38 from the line.

“I think [the low field goal percentage] was a result of the physicality,” Frese said. “When you look at the minutes that our players had to play. . . . They logged a lot of minutes in a really physical game. You saw a lot of shots go short that we normally make. But had to have every one of those free throws.”

Maryland native Nia Clouden became the 29th player in Michigan State history to reach the 1,000-point plateau as the Terps had no answer for the junior guard. She lit up the visitors from all over the floor — driving to the rim, pulling up for midrange jumpers and burying deep three-pointers en route to a career-high 32 points to go with five assists. Sharpshooter Julia Ayrault finished with 17 points, including five three-pointers.

Maryland led by 11 going into the fourth quarter but Clouden and the Spartans kept pushing. They made 10 of 27 three-point attempts overall and shot 52.4 percent in the fourth quarter, trimming their margin to 86-83 in the final minute.

“They made a run and, I think, just my poise [helped],” Owusu said. “Not being rattled. Great teams make runs and that’s what they did in the third and fourth quarter. So, just slowing down and getting everyone settled and not being rushed by the defense.”

Maryland took a 48-33 lead into halftime after dominating the second quarter. The Terps opened with a 13-1 run that included a pretty reverse layup by Benzan and was punctuated with a three-pointer from Channise Lewis to push their lead to 35-20.

The Michigan State offense was humming along early and built a five-point first-quarter lead, but Maryland began to mix in some zone that clearly bothered the Spartans. They shot just 38.5 percent in the second quarter after starting 0 for 5. Michigan State also got a bit loose with the ball and turned it over six times in the second quarter after having just three in the first.

Notes: Lewis went down in the second quarter and had to be helped off the court after her knee buckled while driving to the basket. She did not return,

The redshirt junior missed all of last season with a torn lateral meniscus in her left knee. . . .

Midyear graduate transfer Alaysia Styles played her first game after transferring from Cal in December. . . .