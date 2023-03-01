Okpara, Ohio State outpace No. 21 Maryland 73-62

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Felix Okpara had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help Ohio State finish its home schedule with a 73-62 win over No. 21 Maryland on Wednesday night. Ohio State jumped ahead after Maryland led 4-2 in the opening two minutes thanks to a 12-0 run, and the Buckeyes didn’t give up their lead the rest of the way.

Maryland faced a 15-point deficit with less than four minutes remaining, then Don Carey went on an 8-0 run to pull the Terrapins within 67-60 with 1:34 left.

Ohio State went 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final 70 seconds, and the Terrapins missed their final three shots as both teams went without a field goal in the last two-plus minutes of the game.

Halftime saw the Buckeyes lead 35-29 after keeping the Terrapins from coming closer than four points. Sean McNeil led all scorers with 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field in the first 20 minutes.

Six players reached double figures for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing tallied 16 points, Brice Sensabaugh had 12, Isaac Likekele added 11 and McNeil and Bruce Thornton had 10 apiece.

Julian Reese scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Carey added 14 for the Terrapins as Maryland shot 44% from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Maryland’s scoring defense, which averaged 62.8 points allowed per game and ranked third in the Big Ten entering the night, allowed its most points in the past five games. The Terrapins have lost their last six road contests.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes earned back-to-back wins for the first time since winning three in a row from December to January. It’s their second ranked win of the season.

UP NEXT

Maryland: At Penn State on Sunday.

Ohio State: Travels to Michigan State Saturday.

