The result tightens things up at the top of the conference; Maryland, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State now all have a single loss in Big Ten play.

Madison Greene scored 24 points to lead the No. 11 Buckeyes, and she added seven assists and four rebounds. Jacy Sheldon had 21 points, and Braxtin Miller finished with 18. After Maryland pulled within three with six seconds to play, Green hit a pair of free throws to ice the game and give Ohio State back-to-back wins against top-15 programs after it beat then-No. 11 Michigan last week.

Ashley Owusu scored a game-high 33 points for the Terps (11-2, 7-1) and added nine assists and six rebounds. Katie Benzan scored 22 points, including seven three-pointers, and Chloe Bibby added 13.

Ohio State (9-1, 5-1) used a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter to rally from a five-point deficit and take control of the game. Back-to-back three-pointers from Greene and Miller gave the Buckeyes a 75-69 lead with 4:22 remaining, and they never trailed again. Maryland and Ohio State entered Monday No. 1 and No. 11 in the nation, respectively, in scoring offense, and the Terps had trouble getting defensive stops when they needed them. They were also sloppy with the ball, finishing with 16 turnovers that turned into 27 Ohio State points.

It took some time for the anticipated high-scoring affair to take shape. Maryland had a horrendous start, turning the ball over five times in the first five minutes. Ohio State jumped out to a 17-7 lead, scoring off each of those early turnovers for a total of 10 points. At one point, Maryland had more turnovers (five) than made field goals (four). Greene scored eight points during a 13-3 run that gave the Buckeyes the early 10-point advantage.

Defense has been the Terps’ Achilles heel since the beginning of the season, and that issue presented itself again Monday. Ohio State scored 26 points apiece in the first, third and fourth quarters, and only in the second quarter did Maryland find itself defensively, switching to a zone look that seemed to give the Buckeyes trouble. Ohio State shot just 3 for 16 in the quarter and managed just 10 points. The Terps went on a 15-2 run that ended with them leading 35-31, and they led 39-36 at halftime.

The teams went back and forth in the third quarter, and a 9-0 run gave Maryland a 67-62 lead early in the fourth. But Ohio State took control from there, ending two Maryland winning streaks at the same time.

Notes: Maryland announced that its home game scheduled for Thursday afternoon against Rutgers was postponed “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.”

No specifics were provided about potential coronavirus issues.

The Terrapins are starting to get into worrisome territory from a scheduling standpoint, with four Big Ten games that have been postponed and not yet rescheduled. In addition to the Rutgers game, a Dec. 23 home game against Ohio State and a Jan. 21 game against Iowa were called off, and a Feb. 7 game at Michigan has also already been postponed.

The Big Ten tournament is slated to begin March 9, so time is limited to make up those games at some point within the remaining schedule.