Penn State plays No. 21 Maryland after Wynter's 24-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Terrapins (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts the No. 21 Maryland Terrapins after Camren Wynter scored 24 points in Penn State’s 68-65 overtime win over the Northwestern Wildcats. The Nittany Lions have gone 12-4 in home games. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten with 14.4 assists per game led by Jalen Pickett averaging 7.0.

The Terrapins have gone 11-8 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is scoring 18.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Advertisement

Jahmir Young is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Terrapins. Don Carey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article