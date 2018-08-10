The University of Maryland has placed multiple members of its athletics staff on administrative leave as an external review of the death of football player Jordan McNair continues, a school spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The school would not specify which staff members were placed on leave, calling it a “personnel issue” and saying in a statement, “We will be able to speak in greater detail when the review is complete and shared with the public.” Coach DJ Durkin was seen running practice Friday in footage posted to social media by the Big Ten Network.

The review is being conducted by Walters Inc., an athletic training consulting firm, and is expected to conclude Sept. 15, according to a contract obtained by The Washington Post through a public-records request.

McNair died in mid-June after suffering heatstroke at an organized team workout May 29. He was 19. McNair’s parents announced the cause of death in July on a website promoting the Jordan McNair Foundation, which they started after their son’s death. Attorney Billy Murphy, who is helping the family explore its legal options, told The Post on Friday that a lawsuit is “likely.”

Maryland started training camp at the end of last week and has not opened practice to reporters or made coaches or players available for interviews.

The May 29 workout was run by Maryland’s strength and conditioning staff, and athletic trainers were present throughout, according to a loose account of the day provided by the university. Durkin was also at the workout.

McNair had trouble recovering from a conditioning test that consisted of 10 110-yard sprints, according to the university. Seizures are a known symptom of exertional heatstroke.

In an ESPN report, Murphy said McNair suffered a seizure around 5 p.m., 45 minutes into the team workout. An incident report written by Prince George’s County medical responders, obtained by The Post through a public-records request, shows that a 911 call was first made at 5:57, and a second was made 10 minutes later. McNair was transported to nearby Washington Adventist Hospital, where he arrived at 6:36 p.m., and he was soon airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. That is where McNair remained until his death June 13.

Multiple medical experts said death from exertional heatstroke is 100 percent preventable if a patient is submerged in a cold-water tub and has their body temperature cooled to 104 degrees within 30 minutes of showing symptoms. It is still unclear whether Maryland treated McNair with cold-water immersion after he started showing symptoms of heatstroke, though Murphy told ESPN that McNair “presented at the hospital with a temperature of 106, which means he was not cooled down.”

“The bottom line when you look at a case like this, and I’m not doing this to point blame or anything, but there was something done incorrectly in this situation,” Douglas Casa, chief executive of the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut and a professor of kinesiology, told The Post in late July. The institute works to prevent sudden death in sport. “We know that because he died from a heatstroke, and within an organized sports setting, no one should die from heatstroke.

“You literally should not ever have a death if you do it correctly,” Casa continued. “It would be different if you had a situation that was 70 percent effective or 60 percent effective; this is 100 percent effective if you utilize cold-water immersion within 30 minutes and you get someone’s temperature down rapidly. It’s not hard to get someone’s temperature down to 104 within 30 minutes if you use the right cooling modality.”