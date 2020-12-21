ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terps have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Explorers. Maryland has 41 assists on 67 field goals (61.2 percent) across its past three outings while La Salle has assists on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.
RECENT GAMES: La Salle has scored 66.8 points and allowed 63.8 points over its last five games. Maryland has averaged 72.4 points while allowing 62.2 over its last five.
