Maryland’s Shakira Austin shoots over Nebraska’s forward Ashtyn Veerbeek during the seventh-ranked Terrapins 89-63 win over the Cornhuskers on Thursday at Xfinity Center. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Blair Watson let her hand hang in the air for just a moment, her arm still outstretched. Channise Lewis sprang to her feet after going to the floor chasing a loose ball. And by the time Watson’s shot fell through the basket, the third quarter buzzer had sounded and the entire Maryland bench was out of its seats to celebrate a torrid run that left visiting Nebraska ruined in its wake.

Watson’s three-pointer capped a 20-0 stretch and the No. 7 Terrapins cruised to an 89-63 win at Xfinity Center. The run turned a close game at halftime into a 24-point margin entering the final quarter.

Watson finished with 17 points, a season high in Big Ten play, making five of her eight shots, including four three-pointers. The junior guard received one of the loudest ovations of the game when she checked out for the final time with just under six minutes to play, a moment made sweeter since she just passed the one-year anniversary of her surgery to repair a torn meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament.

“It was — yeah,” Watson said after, smiling as she looked down. “It was good.”

Coach Brenda Frese was able to add a bit more perspective.

“One, it’s special, because we all know how much hard work she’s put in behind the scenes with her rehab, when you talk about her career and the injuries that set her back, I love seeing it all come full circle,” Frese said. “I know this — when Blair plays like she did tonight, you see the dominance, you see the separation.”

For the Terps, (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten), Watson’s good night meant they had five scorers in double figures as the team notched its 10th win in 11 games.

Junior guard Kaila Charles had a game-high 22 points, senior forward Brianna Fraser added 14 points off the bench and a team-high eight rebounds. Shakira Austin and Stephanie Jones had 10 points each to round out exactly the type of balanced offensive attack Frese wants from her team at this point in the season, with four games left to play before the start of the Big Ten tournament.

“It’s just been kind of fun to watch our team grow in these past couple weeks,” Frese said. “The leadership, the accountability collectively as a whole, you’re starting to be able to see that ownership take place on the court. It was a game that we set the tone from the tip.”

Although the Terps led the entire game, the 20-0 run in the second half fueled in part by a pair of three-pointers from freshman Taylor Mikesell and Watson’s make from deep that put Maryland out of reach.

Nebraska didn’t get closer than 24 in the fourth quarter.

“That’s something that just takes the wind out of your sails,” Cornhuskers Coach Amy Williams said. “There was a seven-point possession where we never got the ball back to our end of the floor and they got seven points up on the board, it went from 8 to 15 just like that. It’s hard to get that truck stopped.”

Nicea Eliely led Nebraska with a season-high 18 points and Sam Haiby had 11 in an improvement over their first meeting with Maryland this season, in which Nebraska (11-14, 6-8) didn’t have a single scorer in double figures. The Terps improved to 11-0 all-time against the Cornhuskers.

But the game wasn’t without its momentary frustrations for Maryland.

The Terps controlled the game early, jumped out to a 9-0 lead and forced seven turnovers in the first six minutes as the gap widened to 11 before Nebraska found its footing offensively.

The Cornhuskers chipped away at the Terps’ lead from the three-point line — they hit 6 of 20 in the first half — and shot 53.3 percent from the field in the second quarter.

Eliely kicked off an 8-0 run to put Nebraska within one possession of the lead in the second quarter and, thanks in part to two clean three-pointers, led the Cornhuskers with 12 points at intermission.

Maryland went into intermission leading, 41-34.

“It was a game that we set the tone from the tip,” Frese said.