Reese, considered the No. 2 recruit in the country by some outlets, scored a game-high 17 points in just 20 minutes as the Terps led from start to finish in an 88-59 victory at Purdue.

Maryland (18-2, 14-1 Big Ten) won its seventh straight game and has two regular season games remaining before the Big Ten tournament. The Terrapins have a one-game conference lead over No. 11 Indiana.

“It feels really good, still have a lot of work to do offensively and defensively,” Reese said. “It’s always been whatever the team needs me to do. I let the game come to me. I don’t ever really have to force a shot. So, if I need to just rebound and defend, I can do that.

“The team has been rolling without me and I’m just going to pick up where I left off and add to whatever they need to add to in the long run. Our main goal is to win a national championship.”

The Terrapins, the highest-scoring team in the nation, led by 18 at halftime after a slow start. They led just 16-9 after the first quarter, one of their lowest scoring quarters of the season.

Reese was a big reason it wasn’t their worst quarter of the season. She had an offensive rebound putback and a buzzer-beating corner three-pointer to close the opening period.

Maryland shot just 41.2 percent over the first 10 minutes.

“I thought our legs looked a little heavy,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “But I thought we could get on the glass a lot more. With some of our shots falling short, the rebounding piece for me was a big one. I thought it was a terrific response by the team.”

The Boilermakers (6-14, 3-13) were put away in the second quarter as Maryland used a 14-3 run to take a 32-16 lead. Three of those baskets came in transition on layups from Reese, Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu. The Terps led 44-26 at halftime and Purdue did not get closer than 17 in the second half.

The integration of Reese will be one of the interesting subplots for the Terrapins as they get ready for the postseason. Maryland has been winning by an average of 31.7 points during the seven-game streak, and Frese is understandably reluctant to mess with that chemistry.

Reese added nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals in her second game back. She was three points shy of her career high and has only been held to fewer than 15 points in two of her six games. Those two were the game she broke her foot in the first quarter and her return Tuesday, when she played less than 13 minutes.

Miller scored 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting and grabbed five rebounds while Mimi Collins had 13 points and six rebounds. Owusu had a rare off shooting night (6 for 16) and still tallied 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Faith Masonius kicked in 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

“They were trying to stop all the guards,” Collins said. “Everything was open for me, Angel and Faith and everything was just working for us. Plus, we’re a very, very, very unselfish team. We had so many assists . . . and it just goes to show that all 11 of us can score at any time so we’re truly 11 strong.”

The Terps rallied to shoot 49.3 percent for the game and outrebounded the Boilermakers 50-26 with 20 second-chance points. The advantage was 16-4 in the third quarter alone. Maryland bullied its way to 54 points in the paint, and it knocked down just five three-pointers for a team that leads the nation with nine threes per game.

Kayana Traylor scored a team-high 15 points for Purdue, Brooke Moore added 13, and Fatou Diagne finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The NCAA Reveal on Feb. 15 slotted Maryland as a No. 2 seed in the tournament and No. 7 overall. Purdue Coach Sharon Versyp said she believes the Terrapins are a No. 1 seed.

“Very flattering of Sharon to be able to say that,” Frese said “But none of it matters if you go to your next game and don’t take care of business. So for us, it’s really just staying in this process with the next game, next practice that we have.