The sophomore from Ohio earned her celebration during the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mikesell led top-seeded Maryland in a 74-62 win over ninth-seeded Purdue to advance to Saturday’s semifinals, where the Terrapins will face fifth-seeded Rutgers or fourth-seeded Indiana.

Mikesell helped lift Maryland (26-4), ranked sixth nationally, out of an uneven performance with 22 points on 8-for-18 shooting. She accounted for six of the Terps’ seven three-pointers against a porous Purdue defense and provided a highlight for her team in an otherwise somewhat undisciplined game for Maryland

The Terps had four scorers in double figures and held the Boilermakers (18-14) to just 56 field goal attempts. But they made just 35.7 percent of their 84 shots.

Maryland looked rusty from the start despite have last played only five days ago, and Purdue was clearly more prepared for Maryland’s pressure defense than during their first meeting of the season, an 88-45 Maryland victory on Feb. 25 in College Park. The Boilermakers on Friday moved the ball well laterally and shot well from deep early, sinking four three-pointers in the first quarter to keep the score tight at 20-19.

The Terps didn’t break away until midway through the second quarter. A driving layup from Ashley Owusu and a pair of free throws from Shakira Austin had put Maryland ahead 28-24 when Mikesell hit a deep jumper from the left of the basket. To that point, Purdue had found a way to squash any Terps momentum before it got out of hand, and true to form, Purdue’s Dominique Oden countered with a three-pointer of her own.

This time, freshman guard Diamond Miller found Mikesell again. The sophomore hit an another shot from beyond the arc to put Maryland’s lead back to seven and Purdue’s ball movement began to break down as its offense slowed in the face of the Terps’ relentless pressure. The Boilermakers never came close after halftime.

Owusu, starting instead of senior Blair Watson, had 15 points and 10 assists. Senior forward Stephanie Jones added 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds in a typically steady performance. Austin finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

