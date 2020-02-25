If the Wildcats and Terps finish deadlocked, they share the title but Maryland gets the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament via a tiebreaker. Northwestern and the Terrapins split the season series, so the next criteria is head-to-head record against third-place Iowa (Maryland went 1-1, Northwestern 0-1).

Kaila Charles had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, who haven’t lost since Jan. 9 at Iowa. Their last five victories have come by an average of 34.4 points.

No. 14 NORTHWESTERN 69, OHIO STATE 55

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Abi Scheid scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Lindsey Pulliam added 16 points and Northwestern beat Ohio State to remain in first place in the Big Ten Conference.

Northwestern (25-3, 15-2) tied a program record for wins in a season with the 1978-79 team by winning at Ohio State for the first time since 2011. The Wildcats are 2-15 at Value City Arena.

Sydney Wood had 12 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern. Pulliam banked in a running 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to give Northwestern a 56-45 lead.

Dorka Juhasz led Ohio State (17-11, 10-7) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 23 PRINCETON 80, PENN 44

PRINCETON, N.J. — Bella Alarie scored 21 points, Ellie Mitchell had 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and Princeton beat Pennsylvania.

Abby Meyers made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for Princeton (22-1, 10-0 Ivy League). The Tigers, who have won 18 consecutive games, clinched a berth in the conference tournament which begins March 14.

Maggie Connelly, Alarie and Meyers each hit a 3-pointer to close the first quarter and spark a 20-0 run that lasted nine minutes, 16 seconds and made it 32-8 when Mitchell made a layup with 3:46 left in the second quarter. Penn (17-6, 7-3) went 0 for 9 from the field and committed six turnovers during that span and trailed by at least 19 points the rest of the way.

The Quakers had their seven-game win streak snapped. They have a one-game lead over Yale and Columbia for second in the conference standings.

Kayla Padilla led Penn with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting. The rest of the team shot 24% (8 of 33) from the field.