Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins loses the ball to Purdue’s Aaron Wheeler, left, during the Terrapins’ 62-60 loss Thursday in West Lafayette, Ind. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

Finding itself in truly hostile territory for the first time this Big Ten campaign, No. 23 Maryland had more than its share of anxious moments on Thursday night.

For most of the night, each time the occasion allowed the temperature to rise inside cozy Mackey Arena and the Purdue student section began to pump up the volume on their beloved “Boiler Up” chant, the Terps found ways to turn down the heat.

They could only keep the Boilermakers at bay for so long, however. And when the Terps needed to come up with a final answer to erase a late deficit, they didn’t have enough in a 62-60 loss.

Purdue (6-3, 1-1) went on a decisive 7-0 run late in the second half and the Terps (7-2, 1-1), who shot just 35 percent from the field, went cold down the stretch, failing to hit a field goal over the game’s final 4 minutes, 20 seconds.

Trailing by two with three seconds remaining, Anthony Cowan Jr.’s three-pointer off an inbounds play was partially blocked by Purdue’s Nojel Eastern, sealing the loss.

Cowan led the Terps with 18 points, but misfired on an off-balance three-pointer as the shot clock expired with 48 seconds remaining. The Terps connected on just 9 of 27 shots from beyond the arc, including 4 of 14 in the second half.

Cowan hit a pair of free throws with 7.2 seconds remaining and split another two with three seconds remaining. His miss on the second of those free throws went out of bounds off a Purdue player, setting up one last piece of drama.

Maryland led by six early in the second half before Grady Eifert connected on the Boilermakers’ second straight three-pointer to erase a six-point Terps lead with 15:01 remaining.

Purdue took its first lead of the second half with under 12 minutes to play, but Aaron Wiggins responded with a three-pointer to put Maryland up, 49-47.

Again, Purdue answered. But as they had all night, the Terps responded.

Cowan’s jumper with 7:49 remaining broke a tie at 52 before Purdue — led by Carsen Edwards, who scored a game-high 20 points to go along with 15 by Aaron Wheeler provided the Boilermakers with a 57-54 lead with 6:07 remaining.

The Terps, who led by as many as eight in the first half, led 34-30 at halftime. They shot 41 percent in the first half and forced Purdue into 10 turnovers over the first 20 minutes. Purdue committed only five turnovers in the second half.