Maryland tries for bowl eligibility against Northwestern

Maryland is the only FBS team that has scored on its first drive in every game this season. The Terps have five touchdowns and two field goals on their opening drives. ... Hull is one of three FBS players since 2000 to have 400-plus yards rushing and 400-plus yards receiving in his team’s first six games. Curtis Samuel of Ohio State did it in 2016 and Rodney Stewart of Colorado in 2011. ... Maryland has scored at least 27 points in nine straight games, the longest streak in program history. ... With a win, the Terps would reach bowl eligibility at their earliest point since 2001, when they achieved it on Oct. 11. ... Northwestern lost to Wisconsin 42-7 on Oct. 8 and was off last week. Maryland beat Indiana 38-33 last week.