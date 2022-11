BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

Saint Louis finished 23-12 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Billikens averaged 76.2 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.9% from behind the arc last season.