Maryland wins in blowout fashion, 95-67 over Saint Louis

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Donta Scott scored 25 points, Don Carey and Hakim Hart scored 16 points apiece and Maryland rattled Saint Louis for a 95-67 win on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.
Reserve Ian Martinez scored 14 for Maryland and Jahmir Young 11. Maryland shot 32 for 63 (50.8%) including 13 for 32 (40.6%) from beyond the 3-point line.
Javonte Perkins scored 17 points for Saint Louis (3-1), Yuri Collins 12 and reserve Sincere Parker 11.
