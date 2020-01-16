“Just having a complete revamp of everything,” senior guard Blair Watson said. “It was a lot of fun kind of just getting back to what we do.”

While it remains to be seen just how much of a watershed moment the win at Ann Arbor was, No. 20 Maryland kept the fun alive for at least one more game with an 87-69 win over Nebraska on Thursday.

The Terrapins shot 51.5 percent from the field, received big contributions from veterans and rookies alike and scored 29 points off 20 turnovers from the Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) to string together their first back-to-back victories in conference play.

Maryland (13-4, 4-2) started slow but was able to dictate pace beginning halfway through the first quarter. The Terps relied on one of the sharper offensive outings they’ve had in Big Ten play to balance out a few shortcomings, the same lapses that have plagued them all season. Not only were the Terps sluggish in the first few minutes as they settled in, Nebraska also outrebounded them, 37-31. Maryland completed just 4 of 16 attempts from three while letting the Cornhuskers shoot 47.4 percent from deep.

“I thought we showed a lot of character with how we responded to a tough loss at Iowa,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “Out of it, we had two really spirited practices. I loved the fact that we won two of the four quarters, I still think there’s more room for us — you talk about four quarters, I want to dominate all four.”

Once Maryland picked up tempo midway through the first quarter and wore Nebraska down with their press, the Cornhuskers couldn’t find the offensive firepower to keep pace — especially with their third-leading scorer Kate Cain virtually absent all night.

Cain, a 6-foot-5 junior who entered Thursday averaging 10.1 points per game, didn’t score at all and had just one shot attempt to go along with a team-high eight rebounds. Her struggles, combined with the Cornhuskers’ turnovers, doomed them on the road even as they had just faced a similar press against Rutgers in their previous game.

“I thought their half-court defense was even more pressure than what we were expecting and what we were able to handle,” Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said.

With Cain stymied, Nebraska simply didn’t have the offensive firepower to match Maryland. The Terrapins had a 46-22 edge in the paint.

Senior guard Kaila Charles led the Terps with 23 points and seven rebounds. Freshmen Ashley Owusu (16 points, four assists) and Diamond Miller (13 points) had their second big games in a row, following an impressive performance at Michigan.

Senior forward Stephanie Jones added 14 points and six rebounds.

Maryland made its final 10 field goals in the first quarter to take a 10-point lead on a Miller three. After their few lagging opening minutes, the Terps got the looks they wanted even when they weren’t scoring in transition. They had just 15 fast-break points despite all of Nebraska’s turnovers.

Thanks in part to their three-point shooting, the Cornhuskers hung near Maryland despite the fact that the Terps were in control for most of the game. Their biggest lapse came in the second half when Maryland dropped energy for a spell on defense and Leigha Brown took advantage to score 11 of her 19 points in the third quarter.

“The whole game, we were pretty locked in on defense, it just comes down to our communication and I think maybe we were a little tired and didn’t necessarily get out on the switches or close out on [Brown] long enough,” Jones said.

Frese fired her players up in the huddle before the fourth quarter and the Terps started the period with a quick 5-0 run, with buckets from Owusu and sophomore center Shakira Austin, to push their lead back to double digits.

Nebraska came within eight points with 6:24 to play before Charles nailed a jumper that put Maryland’s lead back at 10 and the Cornhuskers didn’t’ get close after that.

Frese didn’t exactly echo Watson’s thoughts that Maryland had turned a corner with Sunday’s win at Michigan. But with a big challenge waiting in a visit from No. 15 Indiana on Monday, the Terps’ coach was pleased her team finally sustained some momentum.