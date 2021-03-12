Frese wanted her team to take the Wildcats seriously and have fun doing it. The message was received.

“You saw a team that punched first and never looked back,” said Frese, who was named national coach of the year by ESPN shortly before her team’s win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “We had a ton of fun today. … That kind of depth, the waves we were able to have. If you’re trying to play three games in three days, you’ve got to be able to equalize those minutes across your team.

AD

AD

“You just continue to see the talent that we have on this squad. They’re so unselfish.”

The top seeded Terrapins (23-2) will meet No. 6 seed Iowa (18-8) in Saturday’s final, Maryland’s seventh straight appearance in the Big Ten’s championship game, a conference record for either men’s or women’s tournaments. Maryland beat the Hawkeyes, 111-93, in their only meeting Feb. 23 at Iowa.

The Terrapins are 18-2 in the Big Ten tournament since moving to the conference and have won it in four of their six trips.

Despite Frese’s words of caution, the Terps scored the game’s first seven points Friday and never trailed, the 10th time this season they led wire-to-wire. They led 22-15 after one quarter, then seized control with a 25-5 second-quarter run that had the Wildcats (15-8) in a 49-24 hole at halftime.

AD

AD

“We ran into a buzz saw today,” Northwestern Coach Joe McKeown said. “They played great and came out on fire. … I felt like we were in a good position, we just needed to make a couple more shots and then they [had] that second-quarter run. You know, just got us. We couldn’t score and we turned the ball over [for] run outs.”

In Thursday’s quarterfinal, the Terps needed Ashley Owusu to lift them in the fourth quarter against Nebraska. No such heroics were needed against the Wildcats. The two highlights of the game-deciding run involved freshman Angel Reese, who is still working her way back from a broken foot. She bullied her way through contact for an and-one layup that pushed the lead to 38-22. Moments later, she slipped a slick pass to Diamond Miller for a layup.

Reese posted her first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two blocks and two steals.

AD

AD

“I felt like we owed it to them and we weren’t respected enough,” Reese said. “Our defense led to offense, That’s what happened in the second quarter.

“It just showed that anybody can be on the court at any time. We’re 11 strong … and anybody can score the ball and anybody can bring the ball up. That’s what I love about this team, everybody’s so versatile and can do anything.”

Maryland had six players reach double figures. Alaysia Styles scored a season-high 15 points, making all seven of her shots from the field, and Miller finished with 13. Owusu chipped in 12 on a quiet day where she dealt with some early foul trouble. Faith Masonius added 11 and Mimi Collins had 10.

AD

Maryland’s 24 assists tied for the fifth-most in the tournament’s history.

Veronica Burton led Northwestern with 14 points and six assists and teammate Jordan Hilton finished with 10. No other Wildcat scored more than seven.

AD

“This is more mental than physical, and we talked about that,” Burton said. “I just don’t think we executed properly.

“We just let them kind of run with it and we let them get momentum and we never stopped [Maryland]. We were turning the ball over on offense and not playing the defense that we can. … We take pride in our defense and I don’t really think we did a great job of that today.”

Maryland shot 58.6 percent as a team, a figure that was over 65 late in the third quarter. Whereas the defense struggled to get stops against Nebraska, the Wildcats were swarmed from the start and shot just 29.7 percent. The Terps scored 17 points off 11 Northwestern turnovers in the first half alone.