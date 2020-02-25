But Sara Vujacic couldn’t help herself.

The senior was stoic as she checked into the game late in the third quarter of the Terps’ 88-45 win over Purdue, tucking in her jersey as the crowd at Xfinity Center cheered her perhaps a bit more loudly than usual, it being senior night.

But when Vujacic caught a pass from Taylor Mikesell and calmly swished a three-pointer to give Maryland its largest lead of the night to that point, the guard broke into a wide grin. Vujacic didn’t have to watch to know her shot was good — the ball didn’t touch the rim — and she jogged down the floor while twirling her finger in the air as if to say, “Keep it coming.”

Vujacic and classmates Kaila Charles, Blair Watson and Stephanie Jones celebrated senior night with a win over the Boilermakers (17-12, 8-9 Big Ten) in what has become typical Maryland fashion (24-4, 15-2) over the past month.

Jones led five Maryland scorers in double figures with 18 points and added nine rebounds; Charles had 14 points and 11 rebounds to complement smothering defense that held Purdue to 31.1 percent shooting from the floor and allowed them just 61 field goal attempts. The Terps took 77 while stretching their winning streak to 13 games.

The rest of the squad filled out a stuffed stat sheet, evidence that the team overpowered its opponent all game: Sophomore forward Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, freshman Diamond Miller added 12 points, and Vujacic chipped in 10. Freshman point guard Ashley Owusu had nine assists, and Watson had five.

It was exactly the type of performance Frese wants to see in late February with one game left in the regular season.

Maryland, which has already locked up a top-three seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, can snag the top seed if it wins its final game Sunday at Minnesota and Iowa (22-5, 13-3) finishes in sole possession of third place. Northwestern (25-3, 15-2), by virtue of its 0-1 record against Iowa as opposed to Maryland’s 1-1 mark against the Hawkeyes, would be the second seed.

The Terps couldn’t think about the Big Ten tournament Tuesday — staying in the moment, after all, is up there with Frese’s guidelines, right next to staying even-keeled.

But Maryland made it hard on its four graduating players. Senior night opened with a collage of special moments, beginning with the playing of the Slovenian national anthem in honor of Vujacic, whose parents traveled to College Park for the first time to watch her play. There was Jones’s mother, in a bedazzled sweatshirt with “Jones 24” on the back, attending her second senior day in three years, and Watson’s sister and mother; her brother couldn’t attend because he recently got a new job.

The Terps stayed steady despite the extra pomp and circumstance to take an early lead. With its size advantage strengthening an already robust defense, Maryland all but had the win wrapped up in the first half. Purdue had seven critical turnovers in the first 10 minutes alone — including a highlight reel-worthy play on an inbounds pass in which the Terps kept the Boilermakers from finding an open player — that put the Boilermakers in a seven-point deficit from which they never recovered.