In a stunning turn of events, the top-seeded Maryland women’s lacrosse team is coming home early from the Final Four for the first time in six years.

A 15-13 loss to fourth-seeded Boston College in the NCAA semifinals Friday night at LaValle Stadium foiled the Terrapins’ bid to repeat as national champions as well as the heralded senior class’s chance at winning a third NCAA title.

“It’s tough to kind of see this group’s season end,” Maryland Coach Cathy Reese said. “I don’t think any of us were ready for that, but you never are. Just proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish this year. We’ve come a long way for being as young as we are.”

The Terrapins saw their 18-game winning streak end after Sam Apuzzo scored the final two goals of the game for Boston College, which avenged a loss to Maryland in last year’s NCAA tournament final.

The Terrapins (20-2) failed to score for the closing 14:47 of their NCAA record 26th national semifinal, including 10 straight. They also were seeking to extend their NCAA record of 21 appearances in the national championship game.

[Unlikely pair leads James Madison women to the Final Four]

The Eagles (22-1) instead are sticking around for Sunday afternoon’s final to play third-seeded James Madison, which upset No. 2 seed North Carolina, 15-12, in the first national semifinal behind senior midfielder Haley Warden’s game-high five goals, one short of matching her career high.

James Madison (21-1) got three goals each from senior attack Kristen Gaudian (Lake Braddock) and junior attack Hanna Haven. Gaudian, a former walk-on, is a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award presented to the most outstanding college lacrosse player in the country.

Following a lull in scoring of more than six minutes, Boston College broke through on Apuzzo’s unassisted goal with 8:14 left in regulation to take the lead for good at 14-13. The junior attack positioned herself behind the cage with midfielder Grace Griffin defending, separated with a fake and spun around to the front for a high shot that beat goalkeeper Megan Taylor.

Apuzzo (four goals) struck again less than a minute later, getting a step on defender Julie Braig and beating Taylor with an overhanded bid that sailed low and bounced into the net.

“She’s such an amazing player,” Maryland midfielder Jen Giles said of Apuzzo, another Tewaaraton finalist. “She’s just hard to stop. I don’t really know how else to say. She has so many tricks up her sleeve.”

The teams went back and forth at a dizzying pace early in the second half, with neither leading by more than a goal in the first 22-plus minutes.

Boston College struck first 31 seconds after halftime thanks to Cara Urbank’s third goal of the game, but the Terrapins regained the lead at 10-9 when Giles and sophomore attack Kali Hartshorn scored less than 90 seconds apart.

Senior attack Taylor Hensh tied the game at 11 with 21:47 remaining, and the teams traded goals until Griffin’s backhander with 14:47 left tied it again at 13.

The first half featured three lead changes and ended tied at 8 following a goal by Boston College redshirt senior attack Tess Chandler with 1:36 to go. The Eagles scored six times, including five in a row, over the final 13:31 after they twice trailed by four in the first 15 minutes.

Urbank collected the last two goals for Boston College during its 5-0 surge that put it in front for the first time at 7-6, though Giles countered for Maryland with 7:03 remaining. Megan Whittle then scored to put the Terrapins in front less than four minutes later.

Whittle, a Tewaaraton finalist after becoming Maryland’s career leader in goals this season, finished with just one goal in her final game.

Whittle entered the national semifinals six goals from surpassing Jen Adams’s single-season record (88) after she scored three straight times, including the tying and go-ahead strikes, during last week’s comeback win against Navy in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in College Park.

Whittle, however, wasn’t part of the Terrapins’ scoring binge in the first half that produced a 5-1 lead in the first eight minutes. Hartshorn, the 2017 Big Ten freshman of the year, scored twice to spark the rush on the way to a team-high four goals.

The Eagles had a handful of scoring chances in the opening stages, but Taylor withstood the barrage with one point-blank save after another, highlighted by two in a row to preserve Maryland’s three-goal margin at the time.

“Tonight was just two great teams coming together to play under a stage that’s bigger than both Jen and I and the whole team,” Hartshorn said while sitting next to Giles during the postgame news conference. “I think we went through the whole game playing really well on both ends. The last eight minutes we just toughed it out.

“When you’re coming down to the last eight minutes with your team, you want to give everything you have for each other.”