The Maryland women’s basketball team began its Big Ten tournament Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with a resounding, 71-55 quarterfinal win over Michigan State. It must have felt like a soothing balm to the Terps after they suffered perhaps their worst loss of the season against the Spartans earlier this year.

That 77-60 road defeat on Jan. 17 was a turning point for Maryland’s season. It forged the Terrapins’ veterans — juniors Kaila Charles, Stephanie Jones, Blair Watson and senior Brianna Fraser — into leaders who took greater responsibility for stewarding the team. Practices became sharper, more focused. The Terps were more aggressive in games. Maryland’s experienced players showed they had finally grown up.

On Friday, they got to show off.

Charles, Watson, Jones and Fraser led the top-seeded Terps out of trouble against the ninth-seeded Spartans. Maryland (27-3) will play No. 4 seed Michigan or No. 13 Wisconsin in a Saturday evening semifinal as they continue their quest for a fourth Big Ten tournament title in six years since joining the conference.

The Terps hit cruise control in the third quarter thanks to their upperclassmen. After allowing a 12-1 Michigan State run at the end of the half that cut Maryland’s 15-point lead in the second quarter to four, the Terps ceded one last layup after intermission before launching a full-team attack.

Jones started things off with a layup under the basket, Watson contributed a three-pointer, Charles chipped in four free-throws and Fraser, pivoting without hindrance after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury, capped the run with a turnaround jumper after Charles secured an offensive rebound.

Maryland led 46-33 halfway through the third period and continued to pull away. They led the Spartans — who had wins over ranked Oregon, Iowa and Minnesota in addition to Maryland before falling apart in February — by 25 with four minutes left in the game.

Charles led the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Watson added 11 points including three three-pointers.

Michigan State (20-11) had three players score in double figures, led by Jenna Allen with 19 points.

Both teams began slowly on offense, with Maryland needing a few minutes to settle in after a five-day break between games while Michigan State, which beat eighth-seeded Northwestern on Thursday, simply missed its looks early. The Spartans started out shooting 2 for 10 from the field but kept the Terps close through the first quarter nonetheless.

It was Watson who got Maryland some breathing room with a three-pointer at the start of the second quarter to put the Terps up seven and their lead swelled to 15 late in the period.

But a cluster of turnovers — Maryland had three in the final 2:18 of the half — helped grease a 12-1 run from Michigan State to end the half to get the Spartans within four points at intermission. Allen had seven points in that stretch.