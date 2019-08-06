COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland sophomore receiver Jeshaun Jones will miss the season after suffering a knee injury during the first practice of training camp.

Jones, who was hoping to build on a solid freshman season, tore his left ACL on Monday. He will redshirt this season.

Jones played in all 12 games for the Terrapins last year. He had 22 catches for 288 yards and ran 18 times for 173 yards.

His five touchdown catches were most by a Maryland freshman since Stefon Diggs in 2012.

