FILE - Maryland head coach Brenda Frese reacts after Maryland defeated Ohio State to win the NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, March 8, 2020, file photo. Maryland coach Brenda Frese was honored as The Associated Press women's basketball coach of the year Wednesday, March 31, 2021, for the second time in her career. (Darron Cummings, File/Associated Press)By Associated PressMarch 31, 2021 at 2:32 p.m. UTCSAN ANTONIO — Maryland's Brenda Frese named The Associated Press women's basketball coach of the year for second time in her career.