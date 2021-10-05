The Terrapins play at No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday. Maryland does have productive depth at receiver. Rakim Jarrett (276 yards, four TDs) and Jeshaun Jones (218 yards) also rank in the top 25 in the Big Ten in yards receiving.
Maryland is averaging 317.4 yards passing per game, the second-best mark in the league behind Ohio State.
___
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25