Maryland's Jarrett entering NFL draft, will skip bowl

Jarrett said he’ll skip the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said he’ll discuss his future with his family and likely make a decision after the bowl on whether to return to Maryland next season. Tagovailoa does plan to play in the bowl.