Mashburn has 17 as New Mexico defeats Prairie View A&M 94-63

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 17 points as New Mexico beat Prairie View A&M 94-63 on Tuesday.
William Douglas led the way for the Panthers (4-8) with 17 points. Kyle Harding added 15 points and four steals for Prairie View A&M. In addition, Jeremiah Gambrell finished with 14 points. The Panthers extended their losing streak to six straight.
New Mexico led Prairie View A&M 47-25 at the half, with Mashburn (14 points) their high scorer before the break. New Mexico outscored Prairie View A&M in the second half by nine points, with Udeze scoring a team-high 12 points in the final half.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.