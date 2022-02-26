Joseph Octave had 18 points for the Falcons (10-17, 3-13), whose losing streak reached nine games. Jake Heidbreder added 16 points and six rebounds. Nikc Jackson had seven rebounds.
The Lobos improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. New Mexico defeated Air Force 91-77 on Feb. 5.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com