Mason and Missouri State secure 76-67 OT win over Valparaiso

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Alston Mason scored 27 points, including four in overtime, and Missouri State beat Valparaiso 76-67 on Wednesday night,
Ben Krikke scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals and two blocks for the Beacons (10-14, 4-9). Kobe King added 14 points and seven rebounds and Quinton Green 13 points and six rebounds.
Missouri State used an 11-0 second-half run to erased a five-point deficit for a 47-41 lead with 12:13 left in the half.
NEXT UP
Missouri State next plays Sunday against Southern Illinois on the road, and Valparaiso will host Drake on Saturday.
