Wallace has played six games this season, coming off the bench each time. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound redshirt junior is 33 of 76 for 237 yards and three interceptions. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season for Vanderbilt (2-6, 1-4 Southeastern Conference), though he had a TD pass in 2017.
Walters has yet to take a snap in a college game.
