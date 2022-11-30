Mason leads Rice against Prairie View A&M after 25-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at Rice Owls (4-2, 0-1 C-USA)
The Panthers are 1-3 in road games. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Quincy Olivari is shooting 35.4% and averaging 12.2 points for Rice.
William Douglas is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 14.1 points for Prairie View A&M.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.