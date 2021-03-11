New Orleans came as close as 81-79 on a Kmani Doughty 3-pointer with 12 seconds left. Northwestern State added a free throw one second later and New Orleans turned the ball over twice as the clock ticked down.
Damion Rosser scored a career-high 28 points for the Privateers (10-15). Rodney Carson Jr. added 13 points, Derek St. Hilaire had 12 points and Troy Green 10.
