Mast and the Bradley Braves take on conference foe Murray State

Bradley Braves (10-5, 3-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (8-6, 3-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -4; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rienk Mast and the Bradley Braves take on Rob Perry and the Murray State Racers in MVC action. The Racers are 4-1 in home games. Murray State is 4-4 against opponents over .500.

The Braves are 3-1 in MVC play. Bradley is sixth in the MVC scoring 69.3 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

The Racers and Braves meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 15.9 points for the Racers. Jamari Smith is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Mast is averaging 13.6 points and nine rebounds for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

