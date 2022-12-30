Mast, Bradley Braves host the UIC Flames

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UIC Flames (9-5, 1-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (9-5, 2-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jace Carter and the UIC Flames visit Rienk Mast and the Bradley Braves in MVC action Saturday. The Braves are 7-0 in home games. Bradley averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Flames are 1-2 against MVC opponents. UIC is 9-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Braves and Flames meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mast is shooting 55.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Trevante Anderson is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists for the Flames. Carter is averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

