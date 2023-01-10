Mast, Bradley Braves to host Strawbridge and the Evansville Purple Aces

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Evansville Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-6, 4-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kenny Strawbridge and the Evansville Purple Aces visit Rienk Mast and the Bradley Braves on Wednesday. The Braves have gone 9-0 in home games. Bradley averages 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Purple Aces have gone 0-6 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.7 points. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Bradley.

Blaise Beauchamp is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 8.7 points. Strawbridge is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

