Mast, Bradley Braves to visit Perry, Murray State Racers

Bradley Braves (10-5, 3-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (8-6, 3-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rienk Mast and the Bradley Braves visit Rob Perry and the Murray State Racers in MVC action. The Racers are 4-1 on their home court. Murray State is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Braves are 3-1 in conference games. Bradley is second in the MVC shooting 35.9% from deep. Zek Montgomery paces the Braves shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Racers and Braves face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Jamari Smith is shooting 47.6% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Duke Deen averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Malevy Leons is averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

