Mast rallies Bradley to 60-58 victory over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Rienk Mast had a go-ahead four-point play with 20 seconds left and Bradley notched its eighth straight win with a 50-48 victory over Southern Illinois on Sunday.
Marcus Domask finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Salukis (20-9, 12-6).
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Bradley visits Valparaiso and Southern Illinois hosts Northern Iowa.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.