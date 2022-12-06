Mast scores 12 as Bradley defeats SIU-Edwardsville 56-54

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Rienk Mast scored 12 points as Bradley beat SIU-Edwardsville 56-54 on Tuesday night.
The Cougars (7-3) were led by Wright, who posted 11 points and three steals. Jalen Hodge added 11 points for SIU-Edwardsville. In addition, Lamar Wright had nine points and two blocks. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Cougars.
Hannah scored six points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 33-25. Mast led Bradley with seven points in the second half as his team outscored SIU-Edwardsville by 10 points over the final half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.