Mast scores 12 as Bradley defeats SIU-Edwardsville 56-54

Shamar Wright’s layup pulled the Cougars to 55-54 with seven seconds left. Connor Hickman made a free throw with a second left to seal it.

Mast also added eight rebounds for the Braves (7-3). Hickman added 12 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Darius Hannah finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points.