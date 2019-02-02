NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Garrison Mathews scored 19 points, leading six Lipscomb players in double-digit scoring and the Bisons shot 62 percent for the game, topping North Alabama 102-80 on Saturday to remain unbeaten in Atlantic Sun play.

Kenny Cooper added 16 points for the Bisons on 7-for-9 shooting, Andrew Fleming shot 5 for 6 for a career-high 15 points and Ahsan Asadullah scored 13 on 6-of-7 shooting. Rob Marberry was a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor to score 11 along with Nathan Moran.

Lipscomb (18-4, 9-0) raced to a 17-6 lead, never trailed and was up 64-36 at the break. The lead grew to 36 points by seven minutes after halftime. The Bisons hold a two-game edge on Liberty in the conference standings.

Kendall Stafford scored 18 points to lead ASUN newcomer North Alabama (8-16, 5-4), which is 1-15 on the road.

