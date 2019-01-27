DELAND, Fla. — Garrison Mathews hit five 3-pointers and scored 31 points and Lipscomb cruised to an 88-65 victory over Stetson on Sunday.

Mathews sank 10 of 17 shots, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Bisons (16-4, 7-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mathews, who is sixth on the ASUN’s all-time scoring list with 2,104 points, helped Lipscomb beat the Hatters (4-18, 0-7) for a seventh straight time, including four straight on Stetson’s home floor. Matt Rose buried four 3-pointers and scored 13, while Eli Pepper pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Lipscomb, off to its best start since the 1999-2000 season, now has won 15 straight conference games which is the second-best streak in the nation behind Gonzaga’s 20-game run. Lipscomb’s win sets up a first-place showdown with Liberty on Tuesday.

Abayomi Iyiola had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season for Stetson, while Christiaan Jones scored 10. The Hatters, who trailed 47-24 at halftime, shot just 34 percent from the floor and 24 percent from beyond the arc.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.