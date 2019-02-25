NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Garrison Mathews had a season-high 32 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat NJIT 81-77 on Monday night.

Matt Rose had 12 points for Lipscomb (22-6, 13-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kenny Cooper added 11 points. Eli Pepper had eight rebounds for the home team.

Lipscomb posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Shyquan Gibbs had 19 points for the Highlanders (20-10, 8-7). Abdul Lewis added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Diandre Wilson had 15 points.

The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders for the season. Lipscomb defeated NJIT 70-52 on Jan. 16. Lipscomb finishes out the regular season against North Alabama on the road on Friday. NJIT finishes out the regular season against Liberty at home on Friday.

