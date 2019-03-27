North Carolina State’s Torin Dorn (2) tries to take the ball form Lipscomb’s Eli Pepper during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) (Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Garrison Mathews had a career-high 44 points as Lipscomb narrowly defeated North Carolina State 94-93 in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Mathews set the program’s single-game scoring record in the Division I era and his points were the most by an opposing player at Reynolds Coliseum. He was 14 of 24 from the field, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range, and hit 8 of 11 free throws. He also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kenny Cooper had 12 points and seven assists for Lipscomb (28-7). Ahsan Asadullah added four blocks. Michael Buckland had six assists for the visitors.

Markell Johnson dribbled down the left side of the lane and finished a contested layup with his right hand with 9.6 seconds left to give N.C. State a 93-92 lead. Cooper took the inbounds pass and nearly turned it over in the backcourt, but got into the lane to make a floater at 1.7.

Torin Dorn scored a career-high 34 points and had nine rebounds for the Wolfpack (24-12). Johnson added 19 points. C.J. Bryce had 10 points.

Lipscomb, a No. 5 seed, will play sixth-seeded Wichita State on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Texas and TCU take part in the other semifinal game.

