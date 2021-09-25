After punting on its first possession, Temple had two touchdowns and a field goal to lead 17-7 at the half. Alexis bulled for a pair of 1-yard scores, first capping a long drive and then a short drive set up by an interception.
Temple piled up 407 yards while Wagner had just 79 after the opening drive.
Mathis was 22 of 32 for 292 yards with Jose Baron catching eight for 130. Dobbins had 14 carries for 47 yards.
