Kerr Kriisa finished with 11 points for Arizona and Tubelis scored 10.
The Beavers were thwarted by turnovers, with 22 that Arizona turned into 27 points.
Arizona was supposed to open Pac-12 play at home on Thursday against Washington, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Huskies. That game has been rescheduled for Jan. 25.
The Wildcats, playing under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, are averaging more than 90 points per game.
UP NEXT
Arizona: Hosts Wyoming on Wednesday.
Oregon State: Hosts Sacramento State on Saturday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25