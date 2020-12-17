The Lobos outrebounded LeTourneau 79-32, a record for rebounds, as the Yellowjackets shot just 28% (22 of 79).
It was the third game in five days for New Mexico to finally open the season at the home or Rice, the Lobos opponent last Sunday.
Andrew Eberhardt had 19 points for the YellowJackets, who played their fifth Division I exhibition game. Deonte Jackson added 14 points. Kyle Matthews had eight rebounds.
