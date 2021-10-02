The Maui Invitational was played in North Carolina last year.
“While we anxiously await our return to the island in 2022, we know that we were able to relocate the event safely and successfully last year in Asheville while maintaining the spirit of Maui, and we expect the same result this year in Las Vegas,” said Tom Valdiserri, the executive vice president of KemperLesnik, which runs the event.
This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Butler, Houston, Oregon, Chaminade, St. Mary’s and Notre Dame.
